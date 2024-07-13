Duality Advisers LP Sells 22,118 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,118 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Carter’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,229,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,976 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Carter’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,135,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carter’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,381,000 after purchasing an additional 235,431 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 626,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,910,000 after purchasing an additional 65,703 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $61.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average is $73.45.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

