Duality Advisers LP Sells 27,476 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,476 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $227,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sysco by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.
Sysco Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Sysco stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Further Reading
