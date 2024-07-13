Duality Advisers LP Sells 3,071 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,387,000 after acquiring an additional 172,908 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,407,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,200,000 after purchasing an additional 267,005 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,618,000 after buying an additional 878,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $30,572,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 262,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after buying an additional 63,690 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQM. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.6 %

SQM opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $80.70.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

