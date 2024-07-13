Duality Advisers LP Sells 35,550 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,550 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 308,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 12.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,656,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,507,000 after acquiring an additional 347,898 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. HSBC increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.66.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.