Duality Advisers LP Sells 8,837 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $220.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.54. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $231.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 51.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Argus upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

