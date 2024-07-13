Duality Advisers LP Sells 93,766 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,766 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after acquiring an additional 382,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $40.51 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

