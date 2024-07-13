Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,632,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after acquiring an additional 105,310 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Old Republic International by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,590,000 after acquiring an additional 876,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,168,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

