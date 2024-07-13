Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,065,000 after purchasing an additional 63,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,960,000 after purchasing an additional 127,214 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $107.10 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -83.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.52.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -217.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

