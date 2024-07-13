Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Cheesecake Factory at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 30,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $41.25.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

