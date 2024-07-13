Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $102.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Duke Energy traded as high as $104.89 and last traded at $104.61, with a volume of 1601068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.83.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

