E James Ferland, Jr. Sells 1,937 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Stock

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $73,451.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.15. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
