E James Ferland, Jr. Sells 1,937 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Stock

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $73,451.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.15. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

