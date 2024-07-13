eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in eBay by 604.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after buying an additional 541,384 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after acquiring an additional 56,148 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

