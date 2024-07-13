Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2,805.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 37,167 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 526.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,863 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $246.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.28. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $246.49.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.06.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

