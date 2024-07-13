Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.50. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock. Eldorado Gold traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 388486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

