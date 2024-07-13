Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $146.42

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.42 and last traded at $146.32, with a volume of 192584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average is $135.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,397.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,356 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

