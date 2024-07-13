Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.74

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 396540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $300.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 436,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,934 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,246,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 460,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

