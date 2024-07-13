Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $537.90 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.48.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $629.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.81.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

