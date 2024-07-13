Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 462 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $933,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 161,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,102 shares of company stock valued at $755,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.97.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

