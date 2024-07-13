Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

Shares of USB opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

