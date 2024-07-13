Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

