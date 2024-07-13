Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO opened at $2,922.57 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,872.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,878.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

