Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $242.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.78 and a 200-day moving average of $240.41.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.