Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total value of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,568,495.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $361.87 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $376.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.93.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.