Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 221 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.73.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $224.17 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.72 and a 200 day moving average of $228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

