Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,245,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

