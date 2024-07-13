Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Update

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 488.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Encavis Stock Performance

Shares of ENCVF opened at C$13.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.21. Encavis has a one year low of C$13.21 and a one year high of C$18.57.

Encavis Company Profile

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and Lithuania. It operates through PV Parks, Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 230 solar parks and 90 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

