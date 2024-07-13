Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Equitable traded as high as $41.97 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 393672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQH. UBS Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,825,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,825,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,411 shares of company stock worth $7,646,571 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after purchasing an additional 446,752 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $4,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,739.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 144,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

