Eric H. Woersching Sells 3,026 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $834,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $28.07 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,612,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. HSBC lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.