Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,244 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Everi worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 36.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,294,000 after acquiring an additional 772,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,860,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,469,000 after acquiring an additional 64,529 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 62,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 15,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of Everi stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $725.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. Everi’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $363,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,078.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $363,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,078.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,043 shares of company stock worth $1,073,022. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

