EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.48. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. EVgo shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 1,706,927 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EVGO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

In other news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 2,080,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,501,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,114,000 after purchasing an additional 421,704 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.58.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

