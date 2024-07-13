Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.62. 131,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 626,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exscientia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Exscientia Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Exscientia by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exscientia by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exscientia by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

