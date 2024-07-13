Family Firm Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lifted its position in Alphabet by 253.9% in the first quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 7,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 261,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.06.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $185.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,988 shares of company stock worth $21,015,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

