Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 29,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Get Faraday Copper alerts:

Faraday Copper Price Performance

Shares of CPPKF stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Faraday Copper has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

About Faraday Copper

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.