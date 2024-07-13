Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 29,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Faraday Copper Price Performance
Shares of CPPKF stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Faraday Copper has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.
About Faraday Copper
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Faraday Copper
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What is a Dividend King?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.