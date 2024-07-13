Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 29,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Faraday Copper Price Performance

Shares of CPPKF stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Faraday Copper has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

About Faraday Copper

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.