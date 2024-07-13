Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $64.17, but opened at $67.75. Fastenal shares last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 1,064,653 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Fastenal Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,072 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

