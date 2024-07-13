FB Financial (FBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FB Financial stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

