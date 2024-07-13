First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.79

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 60592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.19 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

