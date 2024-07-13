First Long Island Investors LLC Has $29.02 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Long Island Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.4% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 68,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average is $153.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $360.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Recommended Stories

