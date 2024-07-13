First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.82

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 82362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $732.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
