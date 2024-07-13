First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.82

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 82362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $732.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

