First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.56

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBSGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 178860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,286,000 after buying an additional 1,263,932 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,773,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,194.1% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 471,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after buying an additional 450,479 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,604,000 after buying an additional 427,232 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after buying an additional 230,895 shares during the period.

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.