First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.56

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 178860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.