First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.56

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 178860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,286,000 after buying an additional 1,263,932 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,773,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,194.1% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 471,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after buying an additional 450,479 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,604,000 after buying an additional 427,232 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after buying an additional 230,895 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.