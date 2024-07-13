Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.12

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.12 and last traded at $46.02, with a volume of 21429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.99.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

