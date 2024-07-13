Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 83.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 704,857 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 94.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,827,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,939 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

