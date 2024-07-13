FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.38% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1,724.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 779,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,294,000 after buying an additional 736,843 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 576,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after buying an additional 406,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 48.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 530,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after buying an additional 173,628 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 233.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 78,605 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.2 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.