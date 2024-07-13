GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GATX worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,112,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of GATX by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,277,000 after acquiring an additional 191,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after acquiring an additional 86,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,903,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,812,000 after acquiring an additional 28,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GATX by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE:GATX opened at $144.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.03. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $146.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

