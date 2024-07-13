Gear Energy Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Gear Energy Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$194.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.10. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.68.
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$35.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.70 million. Gear Energy had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.1099554 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Gear Energy Company Profile
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gear Energy
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.