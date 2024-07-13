Gear Energy Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Gear Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$194.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.10. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.68.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$35.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.70 million. Gear Energy had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.1099554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gear Energy Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$71,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00. Also, Director Don Gray bought 705,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$515,015.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,192,900 shares of company stock valued at $892,242. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

