Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Sells C$71,000.00 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00.

Gear Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$0.74 on Friday. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$194.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.68.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of C$35.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1099554 EPS for the current year.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

Gear Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

