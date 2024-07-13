GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

GFL Environmental has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Shares of GFL opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

