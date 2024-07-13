GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.16 and last traded at $80.37. 5,769,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 14,742,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDL. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

