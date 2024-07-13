GS Chain (LON:GSC) Shares Down 12.5%

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 480,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 579,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).
GS Chain Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.03.
About GS Chain
GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GS Chain
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for GS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Chain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.