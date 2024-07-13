GS Chain (LON:GSC) Shares Down 12.5%

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 480,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 579,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

GS Chain Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.03.

About GS Chain

GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.

