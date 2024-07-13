GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $11,480,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 344,616 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

