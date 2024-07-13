GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $1,129,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in GSK by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 453,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GSK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. Analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

